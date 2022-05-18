THREE ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS

Our weather will be unsettled at times over the next few days. We have THREE disturbances that will be affecting us through the rest of the work week.

The first storm system is bringing us morning showers across east-central Wisconsin. But it won’t rain all day... Look for some sun to poke out of the clouds this afternoon.

Our second weathermaker will quickly slide across the area this evening with a round of showers and thunderstorms. Any rain tonight should exit the area in the predawn hours.

The third storm system will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and into Friday morning. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with high winds, hail and locally heavy rain. We might go into a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow, but there’s still some uncertainty on when these storms will develop and how strong they might become... Stay tuned for future forecast updates!

Otherwise, temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the 50s and 60s... But a southwest wind will warm our highs back up into the 70s for tomorrow and Friday. The warmer weather won’t last though, as weekend highs will cool back into the 50s and 60s again.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Morning showers. Some afternoon sun. A little cooler. HIGH: 63, with 50s lakeside.

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Storms possible. Clearing skies late. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning warmer. Late showers and storms, might be strong. HIGH: 78 (cooler lakeside) LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Scattered storms, especially in the morning. Breezy with some clearing skies late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A mild day. HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 62

