Sheboygan police arrest 3 teens in car stolen from Green Bay, find stolen property

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police say they’ve arrested three wanted teenagers who were in a car reported stolen in Green Bay, and officers found evidence of even more crimes.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle late Tuesday night on the 1400-block of Kentucky Ave. Police learned the vehicle was stolen. Inside the vehicle were a girl, 14, and two boys, ages 15 and 17. All three had apprehension requests in Sheboygan County for violating terms of their juvenile supervision.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found property linked to thefts reported in the city earlier this month and a lot of other property they believe was stolen, too.

Police are referring the teens to the Sheboygan County district attorney on multiple theft charges. They’re still investigating that other property and looking for rightful owners. If you were the victim of a theft, police want to hear from you at (920) 459-3333. If you have security video that could help investigators, they’d like to hear about that, too, at the same phone number.

Police believe the teens targeted unlocked vehicles or vehicles with keys left inside. People are reminded not to leave keys in their vehicles, remove or hide valuable items, and have the windows up and doors locked when the vehicle will be left unattended.

The police department also said neighbors did the right thing reporting the suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood. “Their attention and willingness to report the suspicious activity was instrumental in not only solving many reported thefts but also in recovering the vehicle and other property which can be returned to the owners.”

