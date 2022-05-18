SEVERAL CHANCES OF RAIN & STORMS

After a round of morning showers, more unsettled weather is on the way for the days to come. For this afternoon though, some sun will make an appearance as we dry out briefly. High temperatures will mainly top out in the 60s, except lakeside.

Our next weathermaker will quickly slide across the area this evening with a round of showers and thunderstorms. Any rain tonight should exit the area in the predawn hours, and skies will start to clear out.

Tomorrow, yet another system will bring us scattered showers. Some of these showers will be possible in the afternoon, but by tomorrow evening as a cold front moves through, more showers and storms will pass through our area. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with high winds, hail and locally heavy rain. We might go into a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow, but there’s still some uncertainty on when these storms will develop and how strong they might become... Stay tuned for future forecast updates!

Otherwise, although today is on the cool side, tomorrow will feature temperatures warming well into the 70s with humidity rising as well. These warmer temperatures and higher humidity will act as fuel for tomorrow night’s storms.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

THURSDAY: SW/S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Early showers. Some afternoon sun. A little cooler. HIGH: 63, with 50s lakeside.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Clearing skies late. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning warmer. Late showers and storms, might be strong. HIGH: 78 (cooler lakeside) LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Scattered storms, especially in the morning. Breezy with some clearing skies late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A mild day. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 64

