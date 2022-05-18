Murder victim’s sister speaks out on domestic violence related case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rachelle Lemerond is grieving the loss of her big sister, Melissa “Missy” Lemerond Gray after the mother of two boys was shot and killed in her Green Bay home in late April.

Rachelle Missy’s death certificate with Action 2 News, where it states Missy’s manner of death is homicide and the cause of death is listed as “shot by other with .380 caliber handgun”. Rachelle said Missy’s husband, Walter Gray, killed her sister.

“I hate life, and I wake up every day wondering what my sister would do if I was dead and not her. And I feel like all I keep telling myself is she would want people to know the truth,” said Rachelle.

As we previously reporter, two bodies were found inside a Green Bay home in late April. We later learned Missy claimed she was verbally, emotionally and sexually abused by her husband Walter in a permanent restraining order filing that was not granted. A temporary restraining order had expired.

Rachelle said she did not know about the domestic violence.

“I feel like I would have helped her if she needed help. I would have lived there. I’m not saying that she wouldn’t have died, but at least I could have at least known what was going on,” said Rachelle.

According to Marissa Heim the Outreach Manager for Golden House, an organization helping domestic abuse victims, said there has been an increase in people using their services. From 2020 to 2021, they saw over 400 additional people reach out for help.

Domestic violence is a serious issue in Green Bay, and nationally, not many see.

“It’s definitely no ones fault for not knowing about it. I think just educating of what domestic violence is, that it’s not always physical. It doesn’t always leave marks,’ said Heim.

Heim added there’s also emotional and mental abuse. Some victims will become isolated from their friends and family and may not always reach out to them for help out of fear or not wanting to burden anyone.

Rachelle hopes other going through domestic violence do reach out for help from loved ones.

“I’m just sorry I couldn’t help her,” said Rachelle.

Missy and Walter are survived by their two sons, ages six and two, who are now staying with Missy’s mother. Rachelle says they are receiving counseling, but worries for their mental health.

If you know anyone who may be in a domestic violence relationship, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

