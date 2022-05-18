Milwaukee Police release surveillance video of shooting suspects

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) released a surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of 21 people.

Three separate shootings occurred after a Bucks game Friday, May 13. Police identified the age range of the victims to span between 15 and 47 years old.

The shootings happened on the 1100 block of North Martin Luther King Drive and on the 1100 block of North Water Street.

“This behavior will not be tolerated, not only downtown but nowhere in our city. Period. We are not going to accept this behavior as any new normalcy in regards to our community,” Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman expressed during a press conference Tuesday.

Norman said 11 people were arrested between the ages of 19 and 30.

He continued to say 11 guns were recovered. He confirmed nine of the guns found were fired Friday night.

“We should note, some of these arrestees were prohibited from possessing a gun,” Norman said.

Norman commented on gun violence across the nation as well as closer to home.

“We have hate going on in our community. We have anger going on in our community. We have anxiousness going on in our community. I always ask, ‘What are you doing in your particular section of the world?’ We all have a responsibility.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced MPD officers will perform “enhanced enforcement” of a pre-existing curfew ordinance. People under the age of 17 must be off the streets by 11 p.m. on weekends and 10 p.m. on weekdays.

“Standing on the sidelines is not an option. Lives are at stake and our city’s future depends on this sort of public safety,” Johnson told press conference attendees.

The MPD is seeking any videos or photos taken before, during and after the shooting near the 1100 block of North Water Street, according to a media release. Social media posts are also accepted. Any media can be uploaded to the FBI’s website here.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

