Milk depot and dispensary possible temporary fix for desperate mothers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the nationwide shortage of infant formula continues HSHS St. Vincent Hospital said there is a possible short-term solution for desperate mothers.

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is one of the only places families can go to buy pasteurized breast milk but said it may not be the long-term fix to what’s becoming a long-term problem

“It’s $20 a bottle for a four-ounce bottle,” Keegan McKeown, the Women and Infant Services Manager at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital said. “Unfortunately, I think it’s more of a short-term solution. So if someone is waiting for their milk supply to come in due to the expense of the breast milk, it’s not really something that you could sustain for a long period of time to feed your infant for weeks and weeks and weeks on.”

The hospital said the high price is due to the expenses of the screening, cleaning, and pasteurizing of the milk.

“It’s very expensive to ship back and forth and go through that entire processing at Western great lakes. In addition to going to that, that lab for screening, just very expensive,” McKeown said.

McKeown said while it may not be a viable long-term option for some mothers, the milk depot is a great resource for pumping mothers. It regularly helps new moms, adoptive moms, and those dealing with infant loss to donate unneeded milk.

Throughout the shortage, Facebook has been a big resource for mothers to donate and buy breast milk. Health officials want to remind parents that pasteurized milk is the safest milk to feed your baby.

