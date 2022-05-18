Advertisement

Lawrence warehouse development canceled

Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from Freedom Road.(TrammellCrow Company via Town of Lawrence)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Project Badger, a proposal to build a large warehouse on farmland along Freedom Road, is not moving forward.

Trammel Crow Company cited “changed market conditions” for the cancellation, according to Lawrence Town Administrator Patrick Wetzel.

“This is all we’ve received on a reason. This project is not happening in Lawrence. We’re not aware if it’s happening anywhere else in the area,” Wetzel commented via email. “Aside from the property being listed for sale, there are not any active plans for that property that we are aware of at this time.”

We first alerted you Trammell Crow hoped to build a 90 foot tall warehouse, describing it as a fulfillment center. Trammel Crow said the warehouse would create over a thousand new full time jobs.

The Lawrence Town Board previously approved the warehouse plans. The center would have operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin J Mueller
Convicted sex offender arrested in undercover sting in Winnebago County
A Silver Alert was issued for James Holmes, who was last seen on May 15
Silver Alert canceled for man dropped off in Fond du Lac
Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Jail
Waupun man found guilty in death of 75-year-old grandmother
Howard gas station fire
Crews investigating fire at Howard gas station
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

Latest News

Bellin Hospital
WATCH: Bellin health to build clinic for kids and teens in Ashwaubenon
Message sent to Rep. Lee Snodgrass
WATCH: Appleton lawmakers concerned by threats
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Milwaukee shooting suspects
Milwaukee Police release surveillance video of shooting suspects
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Milwaukee shooting suspects
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Milwaukee shooting suspects