Lawrence warehouse development canceled

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Project Badger, a proposal to build a large warehouse on farmland along Freedom Road, is not moving forward.

Trammel Crow Company cited “changed market conditions” for the cancellation, according to Lawrence Town Administrator Patrick Wetzel.

“This is all we’ve received on a reason. This project is not happening in Lawrence. We’re not aware if it’s happening anywhere else in the area,” Wetzel commented via email. “Aside from the property being listed for sale, there are not any active plans for that property that we are aware of at this time.”

We first alerted you Trammell Crow hoped to build a 90 foot tall warehouse, describing it as a fulfillment center. Trammel Crow said the warehouse would create over a thousand new full time jobs.

The Lawrence Town Board previously approved the warehouse plans. The center would have operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

