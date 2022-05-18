Lakeland University moving into Fox Valley Tech

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) and Lakeland University are teaming up under one roof.

The institutions announced Lakeland is relocating classes and services to FVTC’s Appleton campus.

Lakeland’s new space will include an office area and access to classrooms.

There will also be a new pathway for students to earn an associate’s degree at the tech, then transfer to Lakeland with junior standing to finish a bachelor’s degree.

“Certainly gonna be incredibly accessible, I mean we have a campus here in Appleton,” FVTC’s Chief Academic Officer Jennifer Lander said. “But we have campuses across our district that students will have an opportunity to access and start at, and then have that connection to Lakeland right away.”

Lakeland said 633 students took classes at their current Fox Cities Center in Neenah over the past two and a half years.

“Our two colleges have a long history of providing innovative educational opportunities to students in our region and our graduates have long been welcomed with open arms at Lakeland University,” FVTC President Dr. Chris Matheny commented. “In fact over the past two and a half years. one-third of the students who attended classes through Lakeland’s Fox Cities Center, 227 of them were students at Fox Valley Technical College with Lakeland being a top transfer destination for our students.”

Officials plan to complete the transition before fall classes begin.

