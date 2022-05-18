INTERVIEW: Hortonville Police Chief Kris Brownson

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Our focus on National Police Week continues, where they talked about the role of women in leadership positions in law enforcement.

While the numbers are still low compared to men, more executive positions are being filled by women, including in large cities. For example, in December, New York hired its first female police commissioner in the 176-year history of the NYPD.

Closer to home, Kris Brownson of the Hortonville Police Department is 1 of 22 female chiefs in the state, according to the Department of Justice. She’s held that post since 2018.

Chief Brownson joined Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth in studio, talking about the growing numbers of women in policing and leadership roles and efforts to recruit more girls and young women to pursue a law enforcement career.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.