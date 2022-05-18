Advertisement

Former governor, UW System president questions hire for UW-Madison chancellor

Tommy Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor, served as the interim UW System...
Tommy Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor, served as the interim UW System president for 21 months(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her.

Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint as U.W. System president this spring.

He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Wednesday that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school.

Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin J Mueller
Convicted sex offender arrested in undercover sting in Winnebago County
Muskies in a holding tank as part of the DNR's annual spring survey and egg collection on the...
Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay
Representatives Lee Snodgrass and Rachael Cabral-Guevara hold a listening session in mid-April.
Appleton lawmaker expresses concern after receiving threats of violence, sexual assault
Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Lawrence warehouse development canceled
Appleton man found soon after Silver Alert

Latest News

Mandela Barnes in La Crosse
Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Barnes release first TV ad
No injuries in a fiery crash in Menominee County.
Fiery crash in Upper Michigan
May 18 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cool
Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Lawrence warehouse development canceled