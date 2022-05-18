Advertisement

Fond du Lac Man celebrates 50 years of eating a Big Mac every day

Don Gorske eats his 30,000th Big Mac at a McDonald's restaurant in Fond du Lac on May 4, 2018 (WBAY photo)(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - He’s been loving it for 50 years.

On May 17, Fond du Lac’s Don Gorske marked 50 years of eating a McDonald’s Big Mac every day.

Guinness World Records says it started in 1972 when Don had his first Big Mac. He was hooked. In 1999, he set a Guinness World Record title for most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime.

“I love hamburgers like no other food. This is a McDonald’s Big Mac – it’s the best sandwich in the world! When I like something, I stick with it all the time,” Don said.

Action 2 News was there when Don ate his 30,000th Big Mac. He had no plans of slowing down.

“If I go for 40,000, that’ll take me another 14 years or whatever like that,” Don told us at the time. “I don’t think people celebrate 35,000 at all, so we’re probably looking at 14 more years down the road, and I’ll be 78 years old then! So we’ll have to see how I’m doing then, you know?”

