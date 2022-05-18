Fond du Lac honors its fallen law enforcement officers

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac community pauses to honor the fallen. The city holding it’s annual Police Memorial Service as it commemorates Police Week.

Five names are etched onto the Law Enforcement Memorial in Fond du Lac’s Hamilton Park. Fond du Lac Police Officers William Prinslow, Nick Klaske, Craig Birkholz, along with Trooper Trevor Casper, and now Officer Joseph Kurer. Killed n the line of duty, the five were honored during the city’s memorial service.

“It is an unfortunate reality that we must add new names to the list of heroes taken far too soon from families like the Caspers and Kurers. These memorials illustrate the risks we take, just by going to work, each day,” said Superintendent Anthony Burrell with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The risks and the sacrifice of the fallen is what the service is all about. “William, Nick, Craig, Trevor and Joe connect all of us together. They connect us in support and strength for all of our surviving family members and co-workers. We have all walked this journey together and I know it hasn’t been easy, but I know we didn’t walk it alone,” added Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

The families of the fallen accompanied by law enforcement as they placed roses at the foot of the memorial. The “Thin Blue Line” there for one another today and forever.

According to Bill Kurer, father of fallen officer Joseph Kurer, “it’s a wonderful tribute to our family, to all the fallen officers, and especially our son as we just lost him last fall. It’s incredibly moving to us.”

Having the name of a loved one read during this ceremony is something no family ever wants to hear, but they know that their trooper and officers are not forgotten. Bill Kurer added, “Joe, all the other fallen officers and the Good Lord are surely look down upon us, the whole group of us.”

Officer Joseph Kurer, a 26-year-old father of two, died in September after battling covid-19 for several weeks

