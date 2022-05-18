Advertisement

For the first time ever, average gas prices are above $4 in all 50 states, AAA says

The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - For the first time ever, every U.S. state now has an average gas price above $4 per gallon, according to data from AAA.

As of Monday, there were only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Kansas, Oklahoma and Georgia. But by Wednesday, those three states crossed the $4 threshold.

AAA data shows that as of Wednesday, Kansas’ average price is $4.03, Oklahoma’s is $4.03, and Georgia’s is $4.12.

California has set a new record of having an average gas price above $6 per gallon. The state’s average as of Wednesday is $6.05, according to AAA.

While California is the only U.S. state with an average gas price to cross the $6 threshold, several others aren’t too far away. Five states have an average gas price above $5 per gallon – Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

Analysts at JPMorgan told CNN the national average could surpass $6 per gallon by August.

Experts say gas prices have surged due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as gasoline inventories in the U.S. sitting at their lowest levels since 2019.

