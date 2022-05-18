Fiery crash in Upper Michigan

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - A fiery crash closed a highway in Upper Michigan.

The crash happened just north of the City of Menominee. It involved a truck.

Dispatchers say there were no injuries. The name of the driver was not released.

The crash closed a portion of M35, but the highway has since reopened.

No information was released on what caused the fiery crash.

Val Ihde Photographers shared photos from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.