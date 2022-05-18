Advertisement

Fiery crash in Upper Michigan

No injuries in a fiery crash in Menominee County.(Val Ihde Photographers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - A fiery crash closed a highway in Upper Michigan.

The crash happened just north of the City of Menominee. It involved a truck.

Dispatchers say there were no injuries. The name of the driver was not released.

The crash closed a portion of M35, but the highway has since reopened.

No information was released on what caused the fiery crash.

Val Ihde Photographers shared photos from the scene.

