Dog found floating in Twin Lake

TOWN OF SPRINGWATER, Wis. (WBAY) - A small dog was found floating in Twin Lake Monday, according to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received an email about the dog around 10:30 a.m. DNR wardens reached out to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene once DNR wardens found the dog.

Authorities hope to find the owner or person responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-8000-5219.

There’s a $1,000 reward.

