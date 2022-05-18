Advertisement

Dog found floating in Twin Lake

(pxhere)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SPRINGWATER, Wis. (WBAY) - A small dog was found floating in Twin Lake Monday, according to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received an email about the dog around 10:30 a.m. DNR wardens reached out to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene once DNR wardens found the dog.

Authorities hope to find the owner or person responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-8000-5219.

There’s a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin J Mueller
Convicted sex offender arrested in undercover sting in Winnebago County
Muskies in a holding tank as part of the DNR's annual spring survey and egg collection on the...
Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay
Representatives Lee Snodgrass and Rachael Cabral-Guevara hold a listening session in mid-April.
Appleton lawmaker expresses concern after receiving threats of violence, sexual assault
Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Lawrence warehouse development canceled
Appleton man found soon after Silver Alert

Latest News

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 9.5 million COVID-19 vaccine “shots in the arm”
May 18 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some storms
This undated photo provided by the Milwaukee County Jail shows Clifton Blackwell.
Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack
Mandela Barnes in La Crosse
Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Barnes release first TV ad