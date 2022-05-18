Advertisement

Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Barnes release first TV ad

Mandela Barnes in La Crosse
Mandela Barnes in La Crosse(WEAU)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes highlights his middle class upbringing in his first television ad in the hotly contested race.

Two of his primary challengers, Alex Lasry and Sarah Godlewsk, have already spent millions on spots and polls show a tightening race.

The first ad from Barnes, the lieutenant governor, landed Wednesday.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary in the battleground state will advance to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has also been on the air for months and groups backing Johnson have spent millions on ads so far.

