COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 9.5 million COVID-19 vaccine “shots in the arm”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The rolling, 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin fell again Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says that key metric is down from 2,149 to 2,088 per day.

That’s despite tests confirming almost 2,200 new cases (2,192), which is higher than the average. But a week ago, on May 11, this latest rise in COVID-19 hit a peak of 2,868 new cases that are no longer counted in the 7-day average. Wisconsin was below the 2,000 mark for the last three days.

Eight of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeast Wisconsin had new cases in the double digits. Eleven were in single digits, while Florence County didn’t report any. Just over the state line, Menominee County, Mich., crossed 4,000 COVID-19 cases. County case and death totals appear at the end of the article, including the latest weekly update for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula counties bordering Wisconsin.

The positivity rate went down for the second day in a row, which hasn’t happened since the days before cases started rising in late March. The percentage of tests positive for the COVID-19 virus is down from 13.8% to 13.6%, back to where it was a week ago but still in the highest range since early February.

One COVID-19 death was reported to the Wisconsin DHS in the past day. It was a recent death in Lafayette County, near the southwestern corner of the state. The DHS says Wisconsin is still averaging 2 COVID-19 deaths per day. As we reported yesterday, 0.89% of all COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started were fatal.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals continues to rise. The DHS reported 44 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. We calculate the 7-day average is 36 admissions for COVID-19 each day. Overall, the hospitalization rate is down in the past week as the rise in new cases outpaces the rise in cases needing hospitalization.

As of yesterday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 380 people were hospitalized for COVID treatment, including 41 in intensive care, down 3. Northeast health care region hospitals had 40 COVID-19 patients, 1 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 18 people, with 2 in ICU.

More than 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine (9,500,442) were administered in Wisconsin in the past 17 months and 4 days. These include first and second shots and boosters for Wisconsin and out-of-state residents. The DHS says 9,286,784 of these were into the arms of Wisconsin residents, or about 97.8%.

For the past two weeks, fewer Wisconsinites received a vaccine dose than any week since vaccinations started on December 14, 2020, when access was severely restricted by profession or age group.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (no age group saw a change in percentage since Tuesday)

5 to 11: 27.8% received vaccine/25.0% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.8% received vaccine/58.3% completed vaccinations/19.6% received booster

18 to 24: 60.5% received vaccine/54.9% completed vaccinations/19.5% received booster

25 to 34: 64.4% received vaccine/59.9% completed vaccinations/25.5% received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% received vaccine/66.0% completed vaccinations/33.1% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.0% completed vaccinations/38.1% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.4% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/67.8% received booster

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.8% 63.2% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.5% Door (27,889) (NE) 78.9% 75.0% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.0% 50.3% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 55.9% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 52.9% 50.4% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.5% 54.8% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.0% 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.7% 58.5% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.6% 51.4% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.1% 77.8% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.0% 51.3% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.4% 61.8% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.0% 46.4% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.1% 60.6% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.3% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.4% 59.6% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,019 (63.0%) 287,298 (60.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 330,942 (60.2%) 317,382 (57.7%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,755,028 (64.4%) 3,567,760 (61.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates changes since the last report)

Brown – 71,783 cases (+74) (426 deaths)

Calumet – 11,773 cases (+6) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,088 cases (+23) (88 deaths)

Dodge – 24,917 cases (+38) (295 deaths)

Door – 6,760 cases (+7) (61 deaths)

Florence - 822 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,319 cases (+35) (259 deaths)

Forest - 2,457 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,797 cases (+26) (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,394 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,349 cases (+12) (71 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 4,642 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,992 cases (+3) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,711 cases (+25) (160 deaths)

Marinette - 9,861 cases (+10) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,936 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,013 cases (+32) (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,452 cases (+6) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,460 cases (+53) (357 deaths)

Shawano – 10,108 cases (+9) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,088 cases (+33) (271 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,571 cases (+11) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,136 cases (+9) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 45,519 cases (+80) (334 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

