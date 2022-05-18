Brown County highlights foster families during National Foster Care Month

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County leaders highlighted foster families and staff who put children in the right situations Tuesday.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach proclaimed May as Foster Care Month at the Sophie Beaumont Building. National Foster Care Month is an initiative from the U.S. Office of the Administration for Children and Families meant to recognize and support fostering journeys.

“When people say ‘I don’t know how you can do it,’ to be honest my answer is ‘I don’t know how you can’t.’ There’s such a need in our community. There’s so many kids in need of care,” Cheri Salmon, a Green Bay foster parent said. “The biggest reward I’ve seen is the change in the kids who are placed in my home. They come into care scared and unsure... once they feel safe, they’re able to progress in their development.”

Salmon has been a foster parent for 10 years and helped children of all ages.

“And if you can’t become a foster parent, maybe you support families another way by providing respite or donating clothing. Just other things kids need when they come into care. So there’s a lot of things people can do if they can’t become a foster parent,” Salmon continued.

Respite refers to giving foster parents a short break once in a while, saying the chance for rest and rejuvenation helps with retention.

According to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Brown County (CASA), there are around 270 foster children in Brown County and more than 407,000 foster children nationwide.

“A caring, consistent adult - someone who listens, checks in, follows up, and advocates for the best interests of the child - makes all the difference,” CASA wrote in a media release.

If you’re interested in providing foster care, visit Brown County’s general information page.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.