Brewers pitcher Mejía banned 80 games for positive drug test

FILE - This is a 2022 photo of JC Mejia of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. Mejia was...
FILE - This is a 2022 photo of JC Mejia of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. Mejia was suspended for 80 games Tuesday, May 17, 2022, under Major League Baseball's drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

He’s the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers.

He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville.

Mejía made his major league debut with the Indians on May 21 last year and went 1-7 with a 8.25 ERA in 11 starts and six relief appearances.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on April 5 following a positive test for a different performance-enhancing substance.

