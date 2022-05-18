Advertisement

Boldt event connects youth apprentices with industry leaders

Hands-on experience during Boldt signing day
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Boldt celebrated youth apprentices committing to pursuing a career in skilled trades Wednesday.

The company hosted its annual Signing Day event where area high schoolers see and participate in hands-on demos. Youth apprentices connected with industry leaders and unions. Some signed letters of intent to work in the trades.

“One of the really cool things about our industry is that we understand today that you can start in the trades and do my job, you can own a company, the sky is the limit. And I think we as a society are starting to realize again the genuine value of great labor,” Executive Vice President of Boldt Ben Bruns said.

“It’s really more about the fact that our workforce, we have many many great craftspeople, but the baby boomers are retiring, and there are opportunities for new generations to come into the trades and work with their hands and accomplish something every day they can look at and be proud of when they leave the job site,” Bruns explained.

A report from Associated Builders and Contractors said the construction industry will need 650,000 additional workers this year to meet the demand for labor.

