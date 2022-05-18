Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The doorway on Mars, and other space news

Brad has space news, including more tourists, growing plants in Moon soil, Martian storms, and a doorway on Mars
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If Brad Spakowitz owned a newspaper it would be filled with news from space, and these would be on the front page of today’s edition:

  • Blue Origin trip #5 sending 6 to space
  • Scientists discover green thumb in Moon’s soil
  • Martian weather outlook: Dust storms
  • Mars photo shows alien “doorway”

But Brad doesn’t own a newspaper, so hit the play button to watch the stories in Brad’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!

