3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The doorway on Mars, and other space news
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If Brad Spakowitz owned a newspaper it would be filled with news from space, and these would be on the front page of today’s edition:
- Blue Origin trip #5 sending 6 to space
- Scientists discover green thumb in Moon’s soil
- Martian weather outlook: Dust storms
- Mars photo shows alien “doorway”
But Brad doesn’t own a newspaper, so hit the play button to watch the stories in Brad’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!
