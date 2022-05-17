Advertisement

Waupun man found guilty in death of 75-year-old grandmother

Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Jail
Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Jail(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County jury found Gregory Spittel guilty of Second Degree Reckless Homicide, Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement, Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to District Attorney Eric Toney.

The charges are in connection with the death of Spittel’s 75-year-old grandmother in 2019. Tony said she was found in a pool of blood at Spittel’s home in Waupun on Aug. 24, 2019.

“This was a devastating loss to the family and today’s verdict helps bring justice to the victim’s family and friends as they still mourn the loss of their mom, grandmother, and friend,” Tony wrote in a media release. “The jury found the defendant guilty of murder, rejecting the defendant’s claim that the ‘cartel’ was responsible for the murder. I’m grateful to the Waupun Police Department for an excellent investigation that helped bring justice to the family in a challenging case and I thank the jury for their service.”

“Today justice was brought to the victim and her family after waiting nearly three years for this moment. We’re grateful that the jury was attentive in listening to the emotional and difficult testimony in rendering their verdicts and we thank them for their service,” Waupun Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Rasch said.

The Waupun Police Department was assisted during the investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Wisconsin Crime Lab and Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner.

