Waupaca man sentenced to probation for crash that killed bicyclist

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to probation in a crash that killed a bicyclist in Waupaca County.

On Monday, Owen Ward, 22, entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of Negligent Operation of Motor Vehicle and was found guilty. Prosecution was deferred on a charge of Injury by Negligent Use of a Weapon/Explosive given Ward completes his probation.

Ward was charged in the July 2020 death of Debra Johnson, 67. Johnson was riding her bike in the Town of Dayton when she turned left to go west on Stratton Lake Road. Johnson was hit by Ward, who was driving east.

Johnson was airlifted from the scene and pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Monday, a judge ordered Ward to serve 12 months probation and 67 hours of community service focused on traffic issues. His record will be expunged if probation is completed.

Ward was initially charged with Homicide by Negligent Use of a Vehicle but the charges were amended due to a plea agreement.

