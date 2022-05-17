State Patrol takes to the skies to monitor traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are taking to the skies in an effort to keep roads safe.

Pilots are set to watch traffic from the air leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

Locations:

Wednesday, May 18

WIS 172 – Brown County

Friday, May 20

I-39/90/94 – Columbia County

Sunday, May 22

I-39/90/94 – Columbia County

Monday, May 23

I-41 – Washington County

Wednesday, May 25

WIS 172 – Brown County

Thursday, May 26

I-43 – Sheboygan County

According to the DOT, it’s easier to see drivers speeding or driving aggressively from above. The State Patrol announced their plan in an effort to “improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.”

How does it work?

When pilots spot unsafe driving, they inform patrol troopers on the ground to initiate a traffic stop.

Dates and locations could change due to weather patterns.

