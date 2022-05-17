SILVER ALERT: 80-year-old Appleton man missing

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A silver alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Appleton man.

Jay La Verne Cross was last seen at the intersection of McDonald Street and Grant Street at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. He left his home to go for a walk and did not return.

The Appleton Police Department describes him as five foot three with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow baseball hat, a brownish-red plaid flannel long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Police believe he has dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information that could help locate Cross is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

