Sheboygan Hazmat team response to chemical leak at resort

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Hazmat team was called to a resort in Sheboygan Monday for a chemical release.

At about 12:24 p.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was dispatched to Blue Harbor Resort, 700 Blue Harbor Drive, for a leak in the pool filtration room.

An employee told crews that he had opened the door to the room and was “overcome with fumes.”

The Sheboygan Hazmat Team was called in to help. They found two hoses disconnected from the filtration system.

“These hoses were part of an injection system that introduces chemicals into the piping for the resort’s pool. Due to the disconnection, the chemicals mixed together on the ground and caused a noxious odor and fumes in the room. A minimal amount of chemicals were released from the injection system,” says the Sheboygan Fire Department.

The fire department washed down the area and diluted chemicals with water to make it safe.

No one was hurt.

The scene was cleared at 4:35 p.m.

