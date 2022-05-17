RAIN ON THE WAY FOR TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY

We’ve had a splendid start to our Tuesday but clouds are going to be marching back in during the afternoon and evening. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s away from Lake Michigan today with cooler upper 50s lakeside. Winds become southeasterly this afternoon at 5 to 15 mph.

Areas of rain showers are expected to develop tonight and continue into Wednesday morning. This disturbance looks fairly weak but between 1/4″ and 1/2″ of rain may get squeezed out, especially south of Green Bay. Lesser amounts farther north and east. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

Wednesday is going to be mostly cloudy, damp, and cool. Highs in the 50s to low 60s are the best we’ll be able to do. Most of the rain should taper by midday and if we’re lucky we’ll see some sun mix in with the clouds during the 2nd part of the day. A few evening showers can’t be completely ruled out as a weak cold front slides on through.

A more potent weather maker is still expected late Thursday into Friday. It’s going to push warmer, more humid air our way and that will help fuel showers and storms. The heaviest activity, along with some severe weather potential, is likely going to be Thursday night and Friday morning. Storms with high wind gusts, hail, and heavy rainfall are possible. We’ll continue to fine tune the details as it gets closer.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 68, with 50s lakeside.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers. A little afternoon sun possible. Evening showers? HIGH: 59 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Turning warmer. Afternoon & evening storms are possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Morning rain and storms. Some may be heavy/strong. Drier during the afternoon. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 63

