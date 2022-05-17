RAIN TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING

Clouds will be increasing this evening in advance of some overnight rain showers. That rain should continue into Wednesday morning. The steadiest rain should occur to the south of Green Bay. Rain totals through the Fox Cities and southward should be around 0.25″ to 0.50″. Lesser amounts are expected to the north. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

Wednesday is going to be mostly cloudy, damp, and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s are the best we’ll be able to do. Most of the rain should taper by midday, and if we’re lucky we’ll see some sun mix in with the clouds during the 2nd part of the day. A few evening showers are possible as a weak cold front slides on through... a rumble or two of thunder is also possible.

A more potent weather maker is still expected late Thursday into Friday. It’s going to push warmer, more humid air our way and that will help fuel showers and storms. Highs both Thursday and Friday should be into the middle 70s. The heaviest rain, along with the potential for severe weather, is likely going to be Thursday night and early Friday morning. Storms with high wind gusts, hail, and heavy rainfall are possible. We’ll continue to fine tune the details as it gets closer. Cooler conditions will return for this weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SE/NE 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: W/S 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Showers develop after midnight. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers. A little afternoon sun possible. Evening showers? HIGH: 59 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Turning warmer. Afternoon & evening storms are possible... some strong. HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Morning rain and storms. Some may be heavy/strong. Drier during the afternoon. Breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy at times. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Less wind. Rain possible at night. HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 62

