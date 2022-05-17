Advertisement

Professors defend new UW-Madison leader against GOP attacks

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (File...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (File photo, Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Professors are defending the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s new chancellor from GOP critics accusing her of being unabashedly liberal.

The Wisconsin chapter of the American Association of University Professors tweeted Tuesday that the criticism is grounded in “corrosive right-wing conspiracy theories” and that threats to starve the UW System of funding if Jennifer Mnookin isn’t replaced as inappropriate and embarrassing.

System regents announced Monday that they had selected Mnookin to succeed Rebecca Blank.

Within hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos criticized Mnookin for supporting critical race theory and donating to Democratic candidates. Sen. Steve Nass said if regents believe she’s the best choice the Legislature should freeze state aid and tuition across the system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert was issued for James Holmes, who was last seen on May 15
Silver Alert canceled for man dropped off in Fond du Lac
Howard gas station fire
Crews investigating fire at Howard gas station
Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Jail
Waupun man found guilty in death of 75-year-old grandmother
Kevin J Mueller
Convicted sex offender arrested in undercover sting in Winnebago County
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

Latest News

Wisconsin Elections Commission
Wisconsin Elections Commission in GOP’s crosshairs
File image of Michael Gableman after releasing an interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin election probe paused amid legal fights
prison bars
Parole for killer puts pressure on Gov. Evers
The Republican-led Assembly convenes in December 2018, passing legislation that limits some...
Judge finds settlement provision in Legislature’s lame-duck legislation unconstitutional