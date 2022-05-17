Oconto County crews clean up roadways following destructive storms

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been a busy few days as highway crews clean up after Thursday’s storm in Oconto County.

“...lot of shoulder washouts and stuff and only two or three culverts that washed out completely so yeah, pretty crazy,” Chad Frank with the Oconto County Highway Department explained.

One of those culverts is County Highway B. The large pipe washed downstream.

“Right now we are just cleaning this area up and Brandon, the highway commissioner, is working with some engineering firms to decide what we’re going to put back in here to avoid this in the future,” Frank said.

Highway crews are also working to clear debris from the washout on County Highway A in the Town of Maple Valley. That’s the portion of the roadway that swallowed a Sheriff’s squad car Thursday night while the deputy responded to weather-related calls.

The deputy and his K-9 escaped unharmed.

While County Highway A isn’t as heavily traveled as the area of County Highway B that is blocked, the closure of both will be an inconvenience for people living in the area.

The Highway Department said it’s at the mercy of the companies that make the culverts for repairs.

“We may have to put something temporary in here to get it open and then come back and do a full construction on it later,” Frank said.

Those plans are still being worked out.

The county doesn’t yet have a timeline for when any of those repairs will begin.

The highway commissioner is meeting with engineering firms to come up with a plan to fix the roadways.

