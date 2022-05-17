A LITTLE COOLER THAN YESTERDAY...

Our temperatures are trending towards being more seasonable for the middle of May. That’s because of a high pressure system bringing us cooler and dry weather. Look for our high temperatures to be mainly in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Some spots in central Wisconsin will briefly touch 70 degrees, while the lakeshore will remain cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

Skies will be sunny across northeast Wisconsin this morning. However, we will see a gradual increase of clouds this afternoon. By this evening, skies will be mostly cloudy. Our next weathermaker will bring us light rain late tonight and into Wednesday morning. This is good news because the moisture will help reduce our wildfire danger. As this disturbance passes by, we’ll also get a brisk east wind, which will keep tomorrow’s temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Temperatures warm back up later in the week. Inland highs will be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday as the wind turns to the south. There’s a stronger storm system that will likely kick off thunderstorms Thursday night and into Friday morning. Depending on the timing of this weathermaker, some storms may have strong winds, locally heavy rain and hail. For now our severe weather outlook is LOW, but an upgrade into the MODERATE category is possible... Stay tuned for more details as our forecast confidence level rises closer to the event.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds. A little cooler. HIGH: 68, with 50s lakeside.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late showers. Not much wind. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers. Overcast skies. Cool and damp. HIGH: 59 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds. Late showers, with storms possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Scattered storms, especially in the morning. Breezy with clearing skies late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Cooler with a chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 63

