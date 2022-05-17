Advertisement

Kimberly wins FVA Track and Field Meet

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Papermakers dominated at the FVA Track and Field Meet Monday night at Appleton North, winning both the girls and boys championships.

A few highlights from the mett:

Oshkosh North’s Devin Williams beat West’s Ja’Siah Williams to win the boys 200 meter.

On the girls side, Appleton North’s Kalea Wyenberg wins both the 200 and 100 meter dash.

As for the jumps, Kaukauna’s Alexa Kinas wins the girls triple jump.

In the boys long jump, it’s Ja’Siah Williams from Oshkosh West winning at 22 feet, 4 inches.

The Kimberly girls take the top three spots in the pole vault with both Abigail Ostermann and Campbell Roberts besting 10 feet 6 inches.

In the shot put, Kimberly’s Ben Youngsworth wins with a throw over 55 feet.

