INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Davis on recent violence

Chief Davis discusses what Green Bay is doing to prevent gun crimes
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s police chief is talking publicly about the weekend of gun violence across the country,

Chief Chris Davis says Green Bay has seen an increase in gun crimes but not to the extent of other metro areas. Still, he’s taking action.

The department is using a neighborhood response team to specifically focus on gun violence and new technology to quickly analyze shell casings, leading to faster arrests.

Watch our interview with Chief Davis discussing gun crime prevention with Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30.

