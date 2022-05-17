INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Davis on recent violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s police chief is talking publicly about the weekend of gun violence across the country,

Chief Chris Davis says Green Bay has seen an increase in gun crimes but not to the extent of other metro areas. Still, he’s taking action.

The department is using a neighborhood response team to specifically focus on gun violence and new technology to quickly analyze shell casings, leading to faster arrests.

