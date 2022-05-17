Advertisement

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu confirmed in Marinette County

A chicken is tested for avian influenza from the Georgia Poultry Lab.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been identified in Marinette County, according to the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday the avian flu was found in backyard flocks in Marinette and Dunn counties.

The birds will be depopulated. The Marinette County flock, which was non-commercial, had 90 poultry.

Domestic flocks in 13 counties have been infected with HPAI, according to DATCP. The state encourages flock owners to take precautions to protect birds from the virus.

“This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors,” reads a statement from DATCP.

The flu spreads very quickly in birds. The virus can be carried by manure, tools, equipment, vehicles, egg flats, crates, clothing, and shoes.

Flock owners should look for symptoms such as lack of energy or appetite, decreased egg production, swelling, purple discoloration, runny nose, cough, sneezing, stumbling, diarrhea and sudden death.

Wash your hands before and after contact with your birds.

Do not touch sick or dead birds.

If you have sick birds, contact DATCP at 1-800-572-8981.

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about HPAI.

MONDAY'S FVA TRACK AND FIELD MEET