Green Bay Police Department honors those who died in the line of duty

The ceremony was held during National Police Week.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police held a ceremony to honor all local, state and federal police officers who died in the line of service Tuesday.

It’s part of National Police Week, which is observed each May.

During the ceremony the honor guard made its way to the Green Bay Police headquarters.

Mayor Eric Genrich and Chief Christopher Davis spoke. Both thanked those who served and currently serve for their sacrifices.

“Our hearts are heavy for those that we’ve lost in the police force today and as I said we dedicate ourselves from the city’s perspective, from my office and from our common council’s perspective to do everything that we can to protect our officers and recognize the great work that they do every single day for the people of Green Bay,” Genrich said.

“To the members of the Green Bay Police Department who serve and protect our city, thank you. Thank you for all you do to make this one of the safest cities in the United States. During these difficult times in our city’s and our nation’s history you still show up everyday, you go out into this community and you make a positive difference. Thank you for your service,” Davis told attendees.

During the ceremony, a photo of Patrolman George Motquin was displayed.

Motquin is the only Green Bay officer killed in the line of duty, back in 1951.

