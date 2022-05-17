Advertisement

Green Bay council members to discuss increasing borrowing limit for Shipyard redevelopment project

Construction could start as early as June.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Common Council is considering approving millions of dollars in additional funds for its Shipyard redevelopment project.

It’s part of the city’s long-term investment for the area, which includes a developer’s recent announcement of a $60 million housing project.

On Tuesday, council members will vote on whether to increase the city’s borrowing limit an additional $2.6 million adding up to a total of $12.1 million.

This would be used to complete phase 1 of Green Bay’s $8 million development that includes a riverfront promenade/multi-modal path, floating dock, fishing pier, habitat enhancement, and an accessible kayak launch, according to the city’s agenda item report.

Construction on phase 1 could start is early as June.

Tarl Knight owns the Tarlton Theater, a few blocks away from the development, and he also serves as the director of the Shipyard District, Inc.

“I hope that the city can come and join us and our movement here in order to prepare for all that development, so that neighbors and businesses can feel a part of that energy,” Knight said.

He says his group is looking to put up banners around the area, yet is seeing some pushback.

“I think we’re having a little bit of a challenge working with members of our city council and our administration for the city, to really prioritize some of the objectives that all of the business and the neighbors of the Shipyard district really feel are important to get started,” Knight said.

Merge Urban Development is set to build a $21 million housing project in the area with 225 apartments.

Last week, the city’s redevelopment authority approved a preliminary term sheet for a $60 million housing project at the former Badger Sheet Metal site.

Impact 7 is the developer behind that project and is looking to build 238 mixed-income apartments with construction tentatively scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023, according to the city’s agenda item report.

