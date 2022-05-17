De Pere house fire caused by combustible materials on electric stove

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a house fire Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to a 2.5-story, wood-frame single-family home at 437 North Superior Street around 3:45 p.m., according to Battalion chief Brett Jansen.

They found smoke venting out of the first-floor window.

De Pere Police confirmed all two residents self-evacuated.

According to the homeowner, the fire began in the kitchen. Witnesses believe it started because of flammable materials on an electric stove.

Firefighters confirmed the fire in the kitchen and extinguished it within 10 minutes.

“Safety tip from De Pere Fire Rescue to help prevent future fires. Please do not put combustible materials, as in paper, plastic, wood, or carboard on or around any heating and/or cooking appliances,” Jansen wrote in a media release.

The homeowner was treated and released for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Damage is estimated to be around $10,000.

