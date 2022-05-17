Advertisement

Crypto billionaire backs congressional hopeful in Oregon primary race

Political newcomer Carrick Flynn is setting fundraising records in the Democratic race for a congressional nomination.
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Oregon voters are now used to seeing political ads from Carrick Flynn.

The congressional candidate said he grew up in poverty leading him to spend years of his life working to help impoverished nations.

“My family never really recovered from the homelessness that came after the flood I experienced when I was 9 years old, and I don’t really want any child to go through that,” Flynn said.

Flynn also advised Congress and the White House on pandemic planning, but it’s his political fundraising that has caught the attention of government spending research group Open Secrets.

Open Secrets government spending researcher Andrew Mayersohn said he has received a number of request to look into Flynn’s fundraising. He found the political novice received $10.2 million from one super PAC. The Protect Our Future PAC is backed by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.

“They spent more on his candidacy than any other super PAC has ever spent on a single House primary,” Mayersohn said.

Flynn has also received $1 million from the House Majority PAC tied to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Open Secrets said it’s unusual for that PAC to invest so much money in a primary race.

“While they have spent small amounts on in the past, it’s usually not been more than 100 thousand dollars, and they’ve spent more than $1 million on this race,” Mayersohn said.

Flynn said he has never spoken to Pelosi, or Bankman-Fried. He said he has worked on pandemic planning with Sam’s brother Gabe Bankman-Fried and speculates that was a reason for the record contribution.

The House Majority PAC Communications Director CJ Warnke sent the statement:

Flynn’s opponent, Oregon State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), points to her track record working on state abortion rights and limiting carbon emissions.

“I have really been serving this community and delivering for this community on a number of issues that are important to the voters of the sixth congressional district,” Salinas said.

The new district seat is expected to be a challenge for Republicans to win in November’s general election. Polling analysis group 538 reports it leans Democrat by 7 points.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert was issued for James Holmes, who was last seen on May 15
Silver Alert canceled for man dropped off in Fond du Lac
Howard gas station fire
Crews investigating fire at Howard gas station
Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Jail
Waupun man found guilty in death of 75-year-old grandmother
Kevin J Mueller
Convicted sex offender arrested in undercover sting in Winnebago County
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

Latest News

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (File...
Professors defend new UW-Madison leader against GOP attacks
Wisconsin Elections Commission
Wisconsin Elections Commission in GOP’s crosshairs
File image of Michael Gableman after releasing an interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin election probe paused amid legal fights
prison bars
Parole for killer puts pressure on Gov. Evers
The Republican-led Assembly convenes in December 2018, passing legislation that limits some...
Judge finds settlement provision in Legislature’s lame-duck legislation unconstitutional