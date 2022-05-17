Convicted sex offender arrested in undercover sting in Winnebago County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh sex offender has been arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old for sexual activity, according to the Untied States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Kevin J. Mueller, 60, was arrested as part of Operation Kick Boxer, an effort between state, federal and local authorities.

A complaint states Mueller was exchanging instant messages in early May with a person he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl in Oshkosh.

“Mueller expressed repeated interest in engaging in sexual activity with the 13-year-old. Mueller also sent pornographic images of himself which he wanted to be shared with the child,” reads a statement from U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling.

Mueller was actually talking with an undercover agent working with Operation Kick Boxer.

Mueller was arrested as he arrived at a meeting spot in Winnebago County.

Mueller is registered as a sex offender from a 1989 1st Degree Sexual Assault conviction in Milwaukee County.

Mueller faces federal charges of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison up to life if convicted of enticement.

“His status as a sexual offender registrant requires an additional mandatory sentence of ten year’s imprisonment which must be served consecutive to the enticement charge,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

