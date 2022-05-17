Bellin Health plans pediatric and adolescent specialty clinic in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health announced Tuesday it’s building a new specialty care clinic focusing on children and teens. The clinic will be built near the Highway 172 overpass at Ashland Ave. in Ashwaubenon.

Last week, Bellin Health announced a new Adolescent Team, which will operate part-time out of the east De Pere clinic. The clinic will give the Adolescent Team a full-time home, which Bellin Health says is the first clinic in the area specifically addressing the physical and mental health needs of teens and adolescents.

The specialty care clinic is expected to open in the first few months of 2024. Construction is expected to begin in December.

The new clinic will be owned and operated by Bellin but is part of Bellin Health’s partnership with Children’s Wisconsin and ThedaCare. Bellin will provide pediatric primary care and psychiatric services, with specialty services using providers from both Children’s Wisconsin and Bellin Health. Bellin Health says families will find new and existing care providers from both health systems.

“This is another example of health systems in the region collaborating and working together to improve how we serve kids and families,” Gail Ostrander, vice president of Children’s Wisconsin’s Northeast Regional Services, wrote in a statement. “Families understand kids are not little adults, and more and more are choosing to have their kids seen by Children’s Wisconsin specialists. This clinic and partnership will help us support even more families.”

“This clinic is a very tangible part of our commitment to transforming the health and well-being of children and adolescents in our region through this joint endeavor,” Bellin Health president/CEO Chris Woleske wrote. “It is a critical element of our steadfast commitment to the children and families of our region, and we are so excited to be taking this step to serve them better.”

