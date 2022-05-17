Advertisement

Around 975,000 Child ID Kits being distributed to Wisconsin school children

(KWQC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around 975,000 Child ID kits will be distributed to public and private school students across Wisconsin, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday, which parents can use in the event their child goes missing.

The National Child ID kits will be distributed to all K-12 Wisconsin school children for free and will help parents compile important information and documents about their child.

“No parent should have to go through the nightmare of having a missing child, but thousands of parents are confronted with that tragedy every year,” Kaul said. “The National Child Identification Program empowers parents to collect information that can assist with identification if the unthinkable occurs and a child goes missing.”

According to the state DOJ, 800,000 children go missing in the United States each year.

This effort is in collaboration with the state DOJ, Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child ID Program.

