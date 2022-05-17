Appleton officer honored for saving a life

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - In a room full of colleagues Officer Payne Hughes received one of about a dozen awards from the Appleton Police Department Monday.

Only his came from saving a life during a call concerning a disturbance.

“On arrival I located a male that was on the sidewalk and sustained a stab wound to the neck. He was breathing pretty heavily and was at a loss of dying because of the wound,” Hughes explained.

That person survived because Hughes had medical training and knew how to stop the bleeding.

“It was nice that I work for an agency that gives us so much training,” he said. “I just fell back on what I’ve been taught previously and it was nice to see it put to use.”

The award, a life saving medal, is among the most rare given out.

It also comes at a time when the police chief said those wearing the badge aren’t always given the respect they deserve.

“We don’t do this for rewards or acknowledgement or for an award. We do this to help people and when we get a thank you every now and then it really inspires us to keep working so it’s really important for us,” Chief Todd Thomas said.

For Officer Hughes, there’s no other job he’d rather have.

“It brings pride to the agency and to myself just to know that I’m doing something worthy out in community. It means a lot to me.”

As part of Police Week the department will host a brat fry on Wednesday, May 18 from 10:30 to 1:30 at Houdini Plaza. The proceeds benefit the explorers program.

