Advocate Aurora expansion creates more than 100 jobs

FDL Advocate Aurora expansion
FDL Advocate Aurora expansion(Advocate Aurora Health)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Advocate Aurora’s health center is gaining a hospital.

A new 70,0000 square foot hospital addition is expected to open in early 2024. That hospital allows for the addition of 10 new patient beds and an eight-bay emergency department.

The facility will be called the Aurora Medical Center - Fond du Lac.

“Having access to high-quality health care locally is crucial,” said Jeff Bard, President, North Wisconsin Patient Service Area, Advocate Aurora Health. “We know many Fond du Lac residents travel to receive health care services right now, and we believe we can better serve them by offering more convenient options closer to home.”

Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh and other larger Advocate Aurora Health facilities will remain open for specialty care.

The expansion comes with an estimated $74 million price tag and creates more than 100 jobs in Fond du Lac.

