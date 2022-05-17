Advertisement

6-year-old hit by car in Fond du Lac

Bicycle spokes
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A car hit a child biking in Fond du Lac Monday.

Fond du Lac Police and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the incident at Forest Avenue and Warner Street around 7:13 p.m.

Officers believe the child was riding on the sidewalk along Forest Avenue while a 32-year-old Fond du Lac resident travelled the same direction by car. Investigation determined the child rode their bike, without warning, into traffic before being hit.

The 6-year-old was taken to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital before ThedaStar flew them to Children’s Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital.

The child has non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Street, road, generic
24-year-old Neenah man killed after being struck by vehicle
Frank Schuman
Man under investigation regarding alleged violent acts against women
Generic car crash
Vehicle struck multiple times, man arrested for OWI
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Police in Milwaukee
UPDATE: 21 people shot following Bucks game

Latest News

MONDAY'S FVA TRACK AND FIELD MEET
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant Tuesday!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant Tuesday!
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Green Bay council members to discuss increasing borrowing limit for Shipyard redevelopment project
Officer Payne Hughes
WATCH: Appleton officer honored for saving a life