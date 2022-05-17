6-year-old hit by car in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A car hit a child biking in Fond du Lac Monday.

Fond du Lac Police and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the incident at Forest Avenue and Warner Street around 7:13 p.m.

Officers believe the child was riding on the sidewalk along Forest Avenue while a 32-year-old Fond du Lac resident travelled the same direction by car. Investigation determined the child rode their bike, without warning, into traffic before being hit.

The 6-year-old was taken to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital before ThedaStar flew them to Children’s Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital.

The child has non-life threatening injuries.

