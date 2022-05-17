Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Avian flu in Wisconsin, cataracts treated without surgery

Three fox kits in Wisconsin tested positive for avian flu. Also, we're closer to treating cataracts with drugs instead of surgery.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News reported last week, three fox kits, from 3 different Wisconsin counties, tested positive for avian flu. These are the first known cases of avian flu in wild Wisconsin mammals. Brad tells us more about the state of the avian flu in the Badger State right now.

Also, doctors are closer to treating some cataracts with drugs instead of surgery. Brad shows you how effective a drug treatment is in a new study.

Get the stories behind these health headlines if you give Brad just 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES of your time.

