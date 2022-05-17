Advertisement

21-year-old dies in Shawano County motorcycle crash

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF HARTLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday.

Deputies arrived to the scene of the crash near Lakeview Road and Townline Road around 9:54 p.m. May 13.

Deputies named 21-year-old Grant Delzer as the operator of the vehicle. Delzer was located dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

He previously lived in Janesville but relocated to the Cecil area.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Shawano Ambulance, Bonduel EMS and the Bonduel Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert was issued for James Holmes, who was last seen on May 15
Silver Alert canceled for man dropped off in Fond du Lac
Kevin J Mueller
Convicted sex offender arrested in undercover sting in Winnebago County
Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Jail
Waupun man found guilty in death of 75-year-old grandmother
Howard gas station fire
Crews investigating fire at Howard gas station
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

Latest News

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death and hospitalization rates go down
Muskies in a holding tank as part of the DNR's annual spring survey and egg collection on the...
Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay
Appleton man found soon after Silver Alert
State Patrol takes to the skies to monitor traffic