21-year-old dies in Shawano County motorcycle crash

TOWNSHIP OF HARTLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday.

Deputies arrived to the scene of the crash near Lakeview Road and Townline Road around 9:54 p.m. May 13.

Deputies named 21-year-old Grant Delzer as the operator of the vehicle. Delzer was located dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

He previously lived in Janesville but relocated to the Cecil area.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Shawano Ambulance, Bonduel EMS and the Bonduel Fire Department.

