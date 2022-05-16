Advertisement

Surack Enterprises purchases Enstrom Helicopter

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee. (WLUC Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Enstrom Helicopter is officially under new ownership.

On May 13, Chuck Surack, founder of Surack Enterprises, announced the purchase of The Enstrom Helicopter Corporation of Menominee, Mich.

In January, Enstrom announced it was closing due to “several financial difficulties” and filing for bankruptcy.

In March, we reported that MidTex Aviation had an agreement to purchase Enstrom. That fell through.

In came Surack.

Matt Francour, President & CEO of Enstrom said, “Earlier this year it looked as if MidTex Aviation would step in and buy Enstrom, but when they had unexpected problems securing the funding, Chuck was able to step in and save the company, which ended a lot of sleepless nights here for us in Michigan!”

Francour says the purchase went through quickly with help from Carson LLP and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, the trustee’s attorney.

Surack is known for Sweetwater Sound, which is the largest online retailer of music instruments and professional audio equipment. Surack’s history with Enstrom dates back to 2008 when he learned to fly helicopters.

Surack Enterprises has other aviation businesses, including Sweet Aviation and Sweet Helicopters.

Surack says the company “is excited to start building helicopters again and is planning to improve and update the Enstrom helicopter fleet.”

“I am excited to have purchased this outstanding company that manufactures helicopters here in the United States and employs workers right here in the Midwest,” said Surack.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

