Silver Alert issued for man missing after being dropped off in Fond du Lac

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 63-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since he was dropped off in Fond du Lac on the night of May 15.

James Holmes was dropped off in the vicinity of S. Main and 12th streets around 7 P.M. Sunday. He’s believed to be on-foot.

Holmes is a white man, 5′9″ tall, 170 pounds, and green eyes. He has brown, shaggy hair down to the collar and a scruffy beard. He may be wearing a red plaid flannel shirt over a dark colored undershirt, with jeans. He typically wears a baseball hat.

If you believe you’ve seen Holmes or know where he might be, contact your local police department right away.

