REPORT: Packers and Jaire Alexander agree to 4-year, $84 million extension

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander are said to be finalizing a four-year contract extension worth $84 million.

The news was reported Monday morning by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal averages out to $21 million per year. It includes a $30 million signing bonus, which is a record for defensive backs.

Schefter reports that Alexander will receive $42.5 million by March.

The base salary this season will be $1.076 million, which helps the Packers with the salary cap.

The Pro Bowler will be the highest paid cornerback in the league.

