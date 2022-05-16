Advertisement

Regents pick UCLA law school dean to lead U.W.-Madison

Dr. Jennifer Mnookin
Dr. Jennifer Mnookin(University of Wisconsin System)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System regents have selected UCLA’s law school dean to lead UW-Madison. The regents announced Monday that they have picked Jennifer Mnookin to succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

Mnookin has served as dean of the School of Law at UCLA since 2015. She also has served as a law professor at the University of Virginia. She holds a law degree from Yale.

Mnookin will start her job at U.W.-Madison on Aug. 4.

Mnookin beat out four other finalists for the job, including UW-Madison Provost John Scholz; Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor; Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor; and Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost.

